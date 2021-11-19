This Is The Fastest Thing A Human Body Can Do!

A new study found that snapping your fingers is the fastest thing the human body can do. And it’s incredibly fast.

Scientists at Georgia Tech found it takes just seven milliseconds to snap your fingers. That’s about three times faster than a baseball pitcher’s arm is moving when they release the ball and 20 times faster than the blink of an eye.

The study looked at whether or not gloves made of different materials would make us better at snapping, and the answer is no. Our skin is perfect for it. There’s just the right amount of friction.

