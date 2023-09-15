This Is The Peek Nap Time…
It's good for you!
According to a new poll, more than a quarter of people can’t get through the work week without a nap during work hours.
A poll of 2,000 adults found peak nap time for tired people strikes at 9:39 a.m. with as many as 65% saying the urge to nap strikes before noon — and most commonly on a Wednesday.
For 39%, it takes three to four hours into a workday before they want to nap, with 26% even having brought a pillow to their workplace.
Results also found pregame naps are essential to people’s social lives, according to 46% of respondents.
That may be because some events are simply more tiring than others. The top three that wear people out the most? Sports games, street fairs and festivals.
And over a third admitted they’ve fallen asleep at an event due to inadequate sleep the night before.
However, 62% are likely to miss an important occasion such as a wedding or job interview because they were napping or sleeping.
EVENTS PEOPLE MISSED BECAUSE THEY WERE SLEEPING/NAPPING
- Sports game – 30%
- Meeting with friends – 28%
- Birthday party – 28%
- Family dinner – 28%
- Street fair – 27%
- Day cruise – 27%
- Romantic date – 27%
- Concert – 27%
- Graduation – 26%
- Job interview – 26%
- Festival – 26%
- Fitness class – 25%
- Dinner/drinks with co-workers – 25%
- Wedding – 24%
WHERE HAVE PEOPLE TAKEN A NAP?
- A friend’s home – 30%
- My vehicle – 28%
- Public transportation (bus, subway, train, plane) – 27%
- Beach – 25%
- Movie theater – 24%
- Cafe or restaurant – 24%
- Library – 23%
- Park – 23%
- Doctor’s office – 23%
- Pool – 22%
- Corporate Office – 22%
- Museum or art gallery – 22%
- Store – 20%