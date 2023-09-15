This Is The Peek Nap Time…

According to a new poll, more than a quarter of people can’t get through the work week without a nap during work hours.

A poll of 2,000 adults found peak nap time for tired people strikes at 9:39 a.m. with as many as 65% saying the urge to nap strikes before noon — and most commonly on a Wednesday.

For 39%, it takes three to four hours into a workday before they want to nap, with 26% even having brought a pillow to their workplace.

Results also found pregame naps are essential to people’s social lives, according to 46% of respondents.

That may be because some events are simply more tiring than others. The top three that wear people out the most? Sports games, street fairs and festivals.

And over a third admitted they’ve fallen asleep at an event due to inadequate sleep the night before.

However, 62% are likely to miss an important occasion such as a wedding or job interview because they were napping or sleeping.

EVENTS PEOPLE MISSED BECAUSE THEY WERE SLEEPING/NAPPING

Sports game – 30%

Meeting with friends – 28%

Birthday party – 28%

Family dinner – 28%

Street fair – 27%

Day cruise – 27%

Romantic date – 27%

Concert – 27%

Graduation – 26%

Job interview – 26%

Festival – 26%

Fitness class – 25%

Dinner/drinks with co-workers – 25%

Wedding – 24%





WHERE HAVE PEOPLE TAKEN A NAP?