This Is The Peek Nap Time…

It's good for you!

By Kool Mornings

According to a new poll, more than a quarter of people can’t get through the work week without a nap during work hours.

A poll of 2,000 adults found peak nap time for tired people strikes at 9:39 a.m. with as many as 65% saying the urge to nap strikes before noon — and most commonly on a Wednesday.  

For 39%, it takes three to four hours into a workday before they want to nap, with 26% even having brought a pillow to their workplace.  

Results also found pregame naps are essential to people’s social lives, according to 46% of respondents.

Power Napping May Help Improve Your Mood

That may be because some events are simply more tiring than others. The top three that wear people out the most? Sports games, street fairs and festivals.

And over a third admitted they’ve fallen asleep at an event due to inadequate sleep the night before.  

However, 62% are likely to miss an important occasion such as a wedding or job interview because they were napping or sleeping.

EVENTS PEOPLE MISSED BECAUSE THEY WERE SLEEPING/NAPPING

  • Sports game – 30%
  • Meeting with friends – 28%
  • Birthday party – 28%
  • Family dinner – 28%
  • Street fair – 27%
  • Day cruise – 27%
  • Romantic date – 27%
  • Concert – 27%
  • Graduation – 26%
  • Job interview – 26%
  • Festival – 26%
  • Fitness class – 25%
  • Dinner/drinks with co-workers – 25%
  • Wedding – 24%

WHERE HAVE PEOPLE TAKEN A NAP?

  • A friend’s home – 30%
  • My vehicle – 28%
  • Public transportation (bus, subway, train, plane) – 27%
  • Beach – 25%
  • Movie theater – 24%
  • Cafe or restaurant – 24%
  • Library – 23%
  • Park – 23%
  • Doctor’s office – 23%
  • Pool – 22%
  • Corporate Office – 22%
  • Museum or art gallery – 22%
  • Store – 20%

