‘This Is Us’ Set To End After Season 6, According to Reports

NBC family drama “This Is Us” will conclude after season 6, multiple outlets report.

The hit series starring Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz will end its run at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

“This Is Us” is currently airing its fifth season. The sixth is set to begin shooting this summer and set to air sometime during the 2021-2022 schedule.

Earlier this year, the series pushed back the premiere of several new episodes due to “Covid-related production delays,” creator Dan Fogelman said in a tweet.

“This Is Us” first premiered on NBC in 2016 and follows the lives and families of two parents, and their three children told over the course of different timelines.