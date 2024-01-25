This Outdoor Activity May Reduce Menopause Symptoms!

There’s a new study that finds that menopausal women who swimming regularly in cold water report significant improvements to their physical and mental health.

Participants in the study reported that swimming as part of their routine helped their anxiety, their mood swings and even reduced hot flashes.

The findings, from University College London researchers, were published this week in the journal Post Reproductive Health.

There are many studies that back up cold water swimming to reduce stress, aid in muscles repair and recovery…

Menopause — when a woman has gone 12 months without a period — typically occurs between the ages of 45 and 55. Symptoms include anxiety, mood changes, discomfort during sex, vaginal dryness, hot flashes, sleep problems, weight gain, and slowed metabolism.

63.3% of the menopausal women polled online for the study said they swim specifically to relieve symptoms.