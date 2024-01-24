Male Menopause Is Real Say Experts…

Hey ladies, you know those sleepless nights filled with hot flashes and cold sweats? We aren’t alone.

Andropause — commonly called “male menopause” — is described as “aging-related hormone changes in men,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

The healthcare organization claims that “testosterone levels decline on average about 1% a year after age 40.”

As they continue to age, those levels may continue to lower with some men reporting up to a 50% reduction by age 70, compared to peak levels.

About 3 in 10 men in their 70s and 80s suffer from low testosterone levels.

While both men and women change their testosterone levels, the changes are much more subtle for women.

In men, this hormonal change can cause symptoms such as reduced libido, fatigue, mood changes, hot flashes, erectile dysfunction, infertility and reduced muscle bulk.

While there is no designated cure for andropause, testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and lifestyle changes can help men to replenish their hormones.

Prescription testosterone injections, topical gel or cream, oral medications or over-the-skin patches can be used to steadily increase hormone levels and may help to relieve men of their symptoms such as boosting sex drive and beating fatigue.

The experts also noted that certain lifestyle changes can help aging men increase their testosterone levels. A balanced lifestyle of exercise, a healthy diet and good sleep maintain healthy testosterone levels.