When Men Are Most Likely To Pee Sitting Down!

German men are by far the most frequent ‘sitzpinklers.’ The German term ‘sitzpinkler’ literally means, sits to pee.

A 13-country study on men’s peeing preferences internationally was done to determine who had the most men who sit to pee.

According to the study, German men are most likely to pee sitting down, followed by Sweden, Denmark and Canada; Australia rounded out the top 5!

Canadian men are more likely to be frequent sitzpinklers, at 35%, with 21% saying they always stand to pee.

The study also found that older men were most likely to sit when peeing.