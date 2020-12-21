Listen Live

This SNL Skit About Gifting Mom a Robe Couldn’t Be More Bang On

"Thanks for the robe!"

By Darryl on the Drive

Former SNL cast member, Kristen Wiig returned to the show this past weekend, this time as host.

The highlight of the show was a skit where Kristen Wiig played a Mom who was gifted a robe for Christmas.

Who among us hasn’t given Mom a robe as a gift? It’s the essential Mom gift but that may change, the reality of this skit hits home.

