This SNL Skit About Gifting Mom a Robe Couldn’t Be More Bang On

Former SNL cast member, Kristen Wiig returned to the show this past weekend, this time as host.

The highlight of the show was a skit where Kristen Wiig played a Mom who was gifted a robe for Christmas.

…and I got a robe pic.twitter.com/JFUTnmHDyT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 20, 2020

Who among us hasn’t given Mom a robe as a gift? It’s the essential Mom gift but that may change, the reality of this skit hits home.