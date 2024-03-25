Thousand Dollar Minute: Monday, March 25th

True or false an Owl can turn its head 360 degrees?

False (owls can rotate their necks a maximum of 270 degrees)

In baseball what does a full count mean?

3 balls and 2 strikes

A bicycle that two people can ride at the same time is called a what?

Tandem Bicycle or Twin

What does the idiom Seeing eye to eye mean?

Two people agreeing

This Looney Tunes is known for his popular catch phrase “suffering succotash.”

Sylvester

If I can buy 4 apples for $3.50 and received $6 in change when I paid with a $20. How many apples did I buy?

16

This northern Canadian body of water borders 3 provinces and 1 territory?

The Hudson Bay

The social media platform formerly know as Twitter is now referred to as what?

X

A Windsor, Simple and a half Windsor are all types of what?

Necktie Notts

What date is Good Friday this year?

March 29th