Thousand Dollar Minute: Monday, March 25th
How did you do this morning?
- True or false an Owl can turn its head 360 degrees?
False (owls can rotate their necks a maximum of 270 degrees)
- In baseball what does a full count mean?
3 balls and 2 strikes
- A bicycle that two people can ride at the same time is called a what?
Tandem Bicycle or Twin
- What does the idiom Seeing eye to eye mean?
Two people agreeing
- This Looney Tunes is known for his popular catch phrase “suffering succotash.”
Sylvester
- If I can buy 4 apples for $3.50 and received $6 in change when I paid with a $20. How many apples did I buy?
16
- This northern Canadian body of water borders 3 provinces and 1 territory?
The Hudson Bay
- The social media platform formerly know as Twitter is now referred to as what?
X
- A Windsor, Simple and a half Windsor are all types of what?
Necktie Notts
- What date is Good Friday this year?
March 29th