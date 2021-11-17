Thousands Of Ontario Residents Moved Out Of The Province This Year!

According to Statistics Canada data, more than 37,000 Ontario residents left and moved to other parts of the country from April to June of this year. Numbers like this haven’t been seen since the early 80s.

It’s not just Ontario that people left, Alberta saw the second-highest number of departures with over 29,000.

Overall from year to year, July 2020 to July 2021 saw almost 85,000 residents pack up and leave.

So where did everyone go? It appears that the majority went out west to British Columbia. The rest went to Quebec and Alberta!

There was a small number that went to the Maritimes.