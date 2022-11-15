Listen Live

THREE INCREDIBLY DANGEROUS THINGS YOU’RE FAST ENOUGH TO RUN AWAY FROM

Oh good, I feel better!

By Kool Mornings

You’re faster than you think even if you haven’t sprinted since high school.  Even if when you run your knees make a scraping sound.  Even if your diet comprises more than 33% ranch dressing.

Here are three incredibly dangerous things you’re fast enough to run away from.

1.  Spiders.  Even the fastest spider in the world tops out at 1.2 miles per hour.  So if a venomous spider is after you, you can quickly get away, as long as you spot it sneaking up on you.

2.  Lava.  The fastest lava flow ever recorded is six miles per hour.  You can beat that pace, at least for long enough to get to safety.

3.  Any land animal on Earth.  You can’t outsprint a cheetah, wolf, or even a bear.  But you can outlast them.  If you have a head start, you can run longer than they can, other animals need breaks.  So never stop running.

