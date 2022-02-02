Three Quarters of People Trust Their Gut Instinct When Making A Life Decision

A study of 2,000 adults found they might have a good reason for doing so as more often than not – six times out of 10 – this method has proved successful.

Many of those polled have used their gut to decide things such as what gifts to buy for loved ones, where to go on holiday, and even whether to visit the doctors.

While 24 percent have depended on it when weighing up whether to leave their job. And one in 10 have gone with their instincts when deciding if they should accept a wedding proposal.

The study also found 71 percent believe they tend to make better decisions when they don’t think about them too much. Although 64 percent admit they tend to do just that – overthink things.

However, three in 10 have increasingly depended on their instincts as they’ve got older – which may suggest we become more knowledgeable with age and experience.

But there are times when we’re more likely to make a gut decision rather than what could be considered a rational one.

TOP 10 ‘BIG’ DECISIONS THE UK HAS RELIED ON GUT INSTINCT

1. What gifts to buy for loved ones

2. Where to go on holiday

3. Whether to leave an existing job

4. Whether to go to the doctors

5. Whether or not to date someone

6. To buy a car

7. Picking lottery numbers/when betting

8. Whether to use a tradesperson

9. To get pets

10. Whether to move to a new location