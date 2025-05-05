Thunderbolts* Opens Big—But Don’t Be That Person at the Movies This Summer

The summer blockbuster season is officially here. Marvel’s Thunderbolts dropped a not-too-shabby $76 million opening weekend in North America, with a global haul of $162.1 million — just $3M shy of forecasts.

Sure, it didn’t crack $100M, but we're calling this a win compared to last year’s The Fall Guy faceplant at $ 27.7 M.

And the momentum is only heating up: Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is tracking for a $ 120 M+ debut over the Victoria Day/Memorial Day long weekend, while Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is eyeing $ 80 M+. It’s going to be a huge summer at the box office.

So if you haven’t hit up the theatre in a while, now’s the time — just please, don’t be one of these people. Here’s a refresher on the five rudest things you can do at the movies:

1. Arriving Late

Nothing kills the mood like someone stumbling through the row during a quiet trailer or, worse, the opening scene. Get there on time — ideally before the lights dim.

2. Loud Talking or Snacking

We love snacks too, but no one needs to hear you unwrap your candy like it’s a hostage situation. Keep it quiet and be mindful during intense or emotional scenes.

3. Using Your Phone

We get it, you’re bored during that one slow part. Still, your glowing screen is blinding to everyone around you. Keep it in your bag and enjoy two hours of being offline.

RELATED: The Ultimate Favourite Movies of All Time – According to the People 🎬

4. Feet on the Seats

No, this isn’t your basement rec room. Keep your feet off the furniture, whether there's someone in front of you or not. It’s just basic manners.

5. Leaving a Trash Pile Behind

Take your popcorn bags, cups, and candy wrappers with you. Theatre staff already have enough to deal with — don’t be that person who leaves a snack graveyard behind.

Blockbusters and popcorn go hand in hand, but movie magic only works if we all play nice. So grab your tickets, turn off your phone, and let’s make this summer at the movies a good one.