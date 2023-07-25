TIFF Announces Big Movie Line-Up For This Year’s Festival

Dumb Money, a dark comedy about a group of amateur investors who got rich by turning GameStop into the world’s hottest company will be featured at this year’s festival.

The film stars Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Paul Dano, among others, but it’s still unclear if the stars will appear on the red carpet or at other Tiff events.

Other exciting editions to the festival include the world premieres of Pain Hustlers, starring Chris Evans, Emily Blunt and Andy Garcia. The Nickelback doc Hate to Love will be shown also.

Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, which features his Sideways star Paul Giamatti and The Idol’s Da’Vine Joy Randolph; Jamie Foxx’s The Burial; Ezra, with Robert De Niro and Rose Byrne; Rustin with Chris Rock and Colman Domingo starring as gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin; and In Restless Dreams, a documentary look at the life of music icon Paul Simon.

Notably missing were some big studio films, most likely being held back to later dates in hopes the actors will be able to be involved…

With the Directors Guild of America members inking a new contract, directors can technically promote their work at the festival. But under union rules, the actors cannot promote their movies until a deal is reached.