Listen Live

Tiffany’s Will Start Selling Engagement Rings For Me

Why can't men have engagement rings?

By Kool Relationships

Tiffany & Co. is rolling out a brand new line of engagement rings for men this month.

 

They haven’t said what the prices are going to be, but emerald-cut women’s engagement rings run from $2,900 to $113,500.

 

Tiffany’s platinum and titanium designs feature a single emerald-cut diamond, up to 5 carats, set in a knife-edge band in what the jewelry retailer described as a “bold departure from the traditional wedding band.”

According to reports, searches for male engagement rings have grown by more than 66 percent in recent years. 

Related posts

A Quarter Of People Living With Their Partner Are So Smitten, They Are Worried About Separation Anxiety As Restrictions Ease

Man arrested after dating 35 women at once to get multiple birthday presents

Poor Sleep Can Nearly Double Risk Of Sex-Related Issues In Women