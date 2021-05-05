Tiffany’s Will Start Selling Engagement Rings For Men

Tiffany & Co. is rolling out a brand new line of engagement rings for men this month.

They haven’t said what the prices are going to be, but emerald-cut women’s engagement rings run from $2,900 to $113,500.

Tiffany’s platinum and titanium designs feature a single emerald-cut diamond, up to 5 carats, set in a knife-edge band in what the jewelry retailer described as a “bold departure from the traditional wedding band.”

According to reports, searches for male engagement rings have grown by more than 66 percent in recent years.