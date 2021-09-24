Tiger King 2 is Coming To Netflix!

Netflix announced that “Tiger King 2” is coming before the end of the year.

When Netflix released the seven-part documentary in 2020, the world was captivated by Joe Exotic and his collection of cats.

We don’t know which characters from season 1 will be featured but we do know that CAROLE BASKIN refused to participate and she’s not happy about it. She’s still sore about how they portrayed her in the original.

Producer, Rebecca Chaiklin says this is the “follow-up” to season 1. “It’s a story that’s still unfolding,” she adds in a statement.

There was also a lot of footage that didn’t make it into season 1 that we will get to see in Tiger King 2!

In January 2020, Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill Baskin. In July, a federal appeals court ruled he should get a shorter prison sentence.