‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Battling Prostate Cancer

“Wish Me Luck”

By Dirt/Divas

Tiger King, who is currently in jail for plotting to have animal rights activist Carole Baskin Murdered, took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

 

He calls on Joe Biden to “sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home”

 

Joe Exotic is currently serving 22-years in prison.

