‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Battling Prostate Cancer

Tiger King, who is currently in jail for plotting to have animal rights activist Carole Baskin Murdered, took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

John Phillips has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer. The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores… pic.twitter.com/pPbaGcPYwA — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) May 14, 2021

He calls on Joe Biden to “sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home”

Joe Exotic is currently serving 22-years in prison.