‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Will Get A New Prison Sentence

Joe Exotic was currently serving 22 years in jail, charged with murder-for-hire and animal cruelty, but a court judge has now vacated his 22-year terms.

This means that Joe gets another trial to determine how long he should remain behind bars. Since convicted, his lawyers have been trying to overturn the sentence, even reaching out to then-U.S. president Donald Trump in 2020 in a failed effort to receive a pardon.

His case went to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit where the court decided to uphold Joe’s convictions but agreed to a resentencing.

Joe is still in jail and will remain there until he is given a new sentence at a later date.