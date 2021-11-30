Tiger Woods Is Done With Golf Full Time!

In an exclusive interview with Golf Digest, Tiger Woods spoke publicly about his golfing future for the first time since his car crash earlier this year.

Woods says he will soon begin to pick and choose the tournaments he will play in and practise around them.

“It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it,” Woods says. Tiger suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash near Los Angeles in February.

Woods explains in the interview that he has a lot of muscle development and nerve development in his legs still to work on. Plus he’s had five back operations which cause him pain sometimes.

Woods says during his gruelling rehabilitation, things as simple as watching his son play or listening to birds sing have taken on greater meaning.

Woods will be in attendance at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this week. The 20-man tournament benefits Woods’ foundation.