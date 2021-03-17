Tiger Woods Released From Hospital

Three weeks after Tiger Woods rolled his SUV off the road and down a hill in a Los Angeles suburb, Woods is home continuing with her recovery.

It was Tuesday that the legendary golfer sent out a Tweet with an update on his status. He wrote, ”I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Woods was injured on February 23rd when he crashed his SUV on his way to a shoot for GolfTV a little after 7 am.

As a result of the crash, Tiger sustained serious leg injuries and had a lengthy surgery that day at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for shattered tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations, according to several media outlets.

Woods thanked the medical staff at the two hospitals he was treated at, “I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,” Woods said in the statement.