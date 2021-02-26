Tiger Woods Transferred To Another Hospital

Tiger has been transferred to a different LA hospital, following a car accident on Tuesday that resulted in significant leg injuries and required extraction from his vehicle by first responders.

A statement released says that Tiger was “transfer to a second Los Angeles-area hospital for “continuing orthopedic care and recovery.”

The doctor’s treating the golf legend describes his injuries.

Tiger had “comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones,” meaning the bones broke into more than two pieces and pierced the skin. A rod was inserted into the tibia to stabilize the leg. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins.”

Fans around the world continue to hope for a full recovery, however, it’s just too soon to tell.

But if anyone can do it, it’s Tiger Woods!