TikTok Hack For How To Make A Guy Fall In Love With You!

People on TikTok are posting videos about the Hero Instinct (sometimes called the Hero Effect) all about how to get a guy’s attention.

One TikToker says you should ask the man you like for a favour or his opinion on something.

‘Not only is this gonna make him feel special,’ she says. ‘It’s gonna validate his ego and make him feel more masculine.’

Furthermore, according to a relationship coach, ’the Hero Instinct is the innate drive men feel to take care of their romantic partners.’

Men feel an innate need to protect others, so, according to the Hero Instinct, asking them for help with a problem and making them feel needed – even if they aren’t needed – is likely to make them more intimate with you.

According to the coach, an innate drive goes deeper than a desire: ‘It’s a biological need to feel needed,’ he says.

It’s further explained, “When a man knows that he is considered significant in the eyes of those he cares about or more importantly the woman in his life, he has a firm foundation of confidence and self-assurance from which to go forth and conquer his domain.”

Trust is an essential element for sustaining the emotional connection needed for a romantic relationship to thrive.

‘When a woman triggers the Hero Instinct in a man by making him feel valued and appreciated, it conveys a certain level of trust.”

There are a few ways you can trigger the Hero Instinct in the guy you like: you could ask him to watch a film with you that you find scary, ask him to walk home with you or ask for advice on a dilemma you’re facing.

So basically, women need to pad the guy’s ego, to make him feel appreciated.