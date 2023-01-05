TikTok Hack: Potatoes In Your Socks To Cure The Flu

The bizarre remedy, known simply as “potato sock,” has gone viral on the app, with hundreds of clips showing social media users trying out the health hack.

With flu cases spiking this season, videos under the search term have clocked up an astronomical 8.1 billion views collectively.

People are willing to do anything to try and get rid of the flu.

Some doctors are calling this hack out as BS, but those desperate TikTokers have turned to the tater treatment after failing to overcome the illness with cold and flu meds.

Some now swear by the practice, saying the potatoes have helped draw toxins out of their bodies, leaving them feeling fresh and energized.