TikTok Has A Cure for Acne…

Beef Tallow Skin Care Has Taken Over TikTok has the latest Wellness hack…

What is beef tallow?

Beef tallow is fatty cuts of cow meat heated up, cooked down, and filtered into a liquid that solidifies to a butter-like texture as it cools. Once the cow meat is melted and strained to remove solids and impurities, it can be used in cooking, candle, soap making and more…

Applying tallow topically is an age-old remedy for dry skin. But even in a world where excellent moisturizers can be found at every price point, people still swear by them.

Your face shouldn’t smell like beef! It smells neutral, although there can be a more or less noticeable odour to the bovine tallow depending on the rendering method.

Is beef tallow good for your skin?

The answer to this question is two-pronged. While beef tallow contains beneficial properties for the skin, it also comes with a handful of valid concerns to consider.

The FDA has NOT approved Beef Tallow and experts warn of the potential for bovine spongiform encephalopathy or mad cow disease…