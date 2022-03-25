TikTok Has Short Fellas Getting All The Love With A New Dating Trend And Name

After years of getting the short end of the stick, TikTok has declared that the little guys deserve the royal treatment and a cool new title!

“Short kings” is the new wave that the ladies are attracted to. Sorry to all you giraffes out there!

Dubbed “short king spring” on social media, singles are looking for love for less than 5’8″, a group who have been notoriously short-sided on dating apps

“Anyone taller than 5’11” no longer qualifies,” one female with a tall order announced.

“We love shorties,” declared another lady.

The TikTok tag #ShortKing has more than 329 million views, with some users calling the increase in interest “Short King Spring.” The trend is perhaps inspired by Tom Holland and Zendaya, whose height difference — he’s 5’8″ and she’s 5’11” — doesn’t deter their romance, but, rather, breaks the internet.

There’s a website just for short kings and for those looking for them!

Short guys are in big demand!