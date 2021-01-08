TikTok Is Turning Ugg Boots Into Slippers

Ugg boots are getting a new life thanks to the latest TikTok trend.

Teens and young adults have been cutting up their old boots and turning them into slippers, according to several videos that have gone viral on the app.

It’s kinda like when kids of the 80s and 90s used to make jean shorts out of their old denim.

Back in October, TikToker Abby J shared a video of herself snipping excess material from a used pair of Ugg boots.

“These babies are all kinds of jacked up, they’re 7 years old. But instead of throwing them out, I’m going to cut them up and see if I can reuse them.”

Abby explained in her instructional video and shows her carefully cutting along the seams so it looks more like a loafer.

Abby wracked up over 800,000 views in the video which then inspired copycats!

Several other videos can be seen when typing in “Ugg boot slippers” into the TikTok search bar. Likewise, the hashtag #UggSlippers has more than 7.7 million views while #UggBoots has 5.7 million views.

Uggs aren’t cheap! Classic Ugg boots cost between $140 and $200 for women and between $150 and $170 for men, according to current listings on ugg.com.

Meanwhile, Ugg slippers can cost anywhere from $80 to $250 depending on size, colour, material and the gender it is chosen for.