A TikTok post is going viral after asking a wonderfully dangerous question:

“What word or phrase instantly reveals someone’s age?”

And apparently, you don’t need to show your driver’s licence anymore. Just speak.

Here are some of the words and phrases that might expose you as… vintage.

“Videotaping” instead of “recording.”

There hasn’t been a tape involved since Friends was still making new episodes, but sure, we’re videotaping it.

Calling # the “pound sign.”

Young people: “Hashtag.”

Us: “That’s the pound sign, and I will not be taking questions.”

Saying “half past” or “quarter to.”

If you tell a teenager, “Meet me there at quarter to eight,” you've apparently given them a math problem.

Calling a therapist a “shrink.”

Bonus aging points if you say, “I don't need a shrink, I need a vacation.”

Calling AirPods “Airbuds” or “Earpods.”

At some point, all tiny wireless ear things simply became “your little ear thingies.”

Calling your purse a “pocketbook.”

Extra points if there's a Kleenex, a hard candy and three expired coupons inside.

Saying “stewardess” instead of “flight attendant.”

That one immediately puts you on a flight where everyone is smoking and dinner comes on a tiny tray.

Calling pants “slacks.”

Nobody under 40 has ever said, “Those are nice slacks,” unless they're doing an impression of their grandmother.

Calling it a “beauty parlour.”

You don't get highlights. You get your hair set.

Calling dinner “supper.”

This one might be especially Canadian. If someone says, “What time are we having supper?” there's a decent chance potatoes are involved.

A Few More We’d Add…

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“Roll down the window.”

There is nothing to roll. Yet our hand still instinctively makes the little crank motion.

“Hang up the phone.”

Hang it WHERE?

“Tape that show for me.”

Again with the imaginary tape.

“I’ll look it up in the phone book.”

Sure. Right after we churn the butter.

“Don’t touch that dial.”

There hasn't been a dial on the TV since shoulder pads were considered reasonable.

“I have to get my pictures developed.”

And then wait three days to discover your thumb was covering half of Niagara Falls.

The good news is we're not old.

We're just from a generation that remembers when phones had cords, TVs had antennas, and you could slam down a phone dramatically without worrying about cracking a $1,500 screen.