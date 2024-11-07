TikTok Tush Troubles: Why Scrolling on the Toilet Could Be a Pain in the Bum

Attention TikTok enthusiasts: if your toilet time doubles as your social media session, you might be setting yourself up for an unexpected pain in the rear — literally.

A gastroenterologist has weighed in on the surprisingly common habit of scrolling while seated, and it turns out, it’s not doing your health any favours.

What’s the Big Deal with Hemorrhoids?

Hemorrhoids are swollen veins in the anus and rectum that can cause discomfort, itching, and even bleeding. While they often resolve independently, severe cases might require medical treatment or surgery.

The most common cause? Straining during a bowel movement. But here’s what many don’t realize — simply sitting on the toilet for too long, distracted by TikTok or social media, can be equally harmful.

The ‘10-15’ Rule You Should Follow

To keep your bottom healthy, the doctor recommends following the “10-15” rule: avoid spending more than 10 to 15 minutes on the toilet. Prolonged sitting can increase pressure on the veins and lead to “TikTok Tush” (yes, it’s a thing).

Keeping your toilet time short and sweet, ideally under five minutes, helps you get in, do your business, and get back to your day without inviting unnecessary issues.

Related: Introducing: The AI Toilet Camera That’s Taking a Literal “Crap-shoot” of Your Health

A Simple Tip for a Healthier You

As tempting as it may be to keep swiping through your feed while perched on the porcelain throne, it’s best to save your TikTok binge for later. Instead, focus on the task at hand, finish up, and move on. Your bum will thank you!