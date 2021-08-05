TikTokers Are Eating Frozen Honey And Getting Diarrhea

It’s called the #FrozenHoneyChallenge and so far has some 90 million views.

Oh, and this challenge comes with a side effect: massive diarrhea.

The viral trend involves filling a water bottle with honey and freezing it before eating it.

But after doing the challenge, several people have claimed that the honey water has caused them to run to the bathroom with diarrhea or an overall uneasiness.

User @thenostalgiaqueen, who tried out the viral challenge, posted a video of her experiment and noted she felt sick immediately after.

According to a registered dietitian, Honey itself isn’t triggering these side effects, but rather the quantity users are consuming since excessive consumption can cause diarrhea, stomach cramping, bloating, and other unpleasant effects.