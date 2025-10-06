Have You Tried TikTok’s “50-Jump” Morning Trend?

Apparently, hitting snooze is out — and jumping out of bed (literally) is in.

TikTok’s latest “health hack” is called the 50-Jump Trend, and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. The minute you roll out of bed — before brushing your teeth, checking your phone, or wondering where your coffee is — you’re supposed to jump in place 50 times.

That’s it. No fancy gym clothes. No weights. No leaving your house in the cold. Just you, your pyjamas, and your questionable balance.

Why People Swear By It

Apparently, jumping 50 times gets your heart rate up, wakes up your muscles, and sends oxygen rushing to your brain — all before your first sip of caffeine. It’s supposed to give you a mini “energy buzz” that feels a bit like your morning coffee… minus the maple syrup drizzle on top.

And for those of us who don’t exactly leap out of bed like a Lululemon ambassador, this one’s appealing because it’s quick, free, and mildly ridiculous — which is basically TikTok in a nutshell.

@tvroomie Day three of jumping up and down 50 times for 30 days and you can see I definitely start off as a grump but you can't as much as you want to like not smile and you want to be frowny and you want to not like it. and you think that this is stupid. you start to smile. your blood starts pumping. your energy starts jumping. you can't help but overcome the joy. it just brings you. so in that way even on day three I would say kind of life-changing. I think I might start to get addicted to this as weird as that sounds. but anyway, give it a try and see what you think. but also if you know stretch it out. my neck has been a little sore these last couple days so you know. take care of your body. I think you could do a low-incampact version of this and it would still work okay. anyway, try it out. let me know what you think. love you bye ♬ original sound - tvroomie

So Does It Actually Work?

According to experts, “movement is movement,” and any kind of physical activity in the morning helps get your circulation going. Translation: it’s better than doing nothing (aka doom-scrolling under your duvet for 20 minutes).

So go ahead — throw on your comfiest socks, take a deep breath, and start jumping. Worst case, you wake up your dog. Best case, you accidentally start your day feeling… energetic?

Just remember: 50 jumps, not 50 coffees. One of those will make your heart explode for all the wrong reasons.