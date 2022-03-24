Tim Beibs Are Back Baby!
Timbeibs are back! Sort of.
The Leafs have just unveiled a special “flipside” jersey made with a collaboration with Justin Beiber and his fashion company drew house so naturally Tim Hortons had to get in on things.
They’re releasing limited edition Timbits that match the colours of the reversible jersey, following on the heels of their own collab with Justin Bieber: Timbiebs.
The special Timbits have blue and yellow sprinkles that match the colours of the jersey. The new Leafs jersey is black and blue on one side, and black and yellow on the other.The Leafs will be wearing it for their annual Next Gen game on March 23.
The tibits are now available at participating Tim Hortons locations until April 5.