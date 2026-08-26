Tim Curry, Legendary ‘Rocky Horror’ Star, Dies at 80

Tim Curry, the actor, singer and stage performer best known for bringing the unforgettable Dr. Frank-N-Furter to life, has died at the age of 80.

Curry reportedly died Tuesday night at his home in Los Angeles. According to reports, police were called to the residence, and authorities do not suspect foul play.

Born in England in 1946, Curry began his career in theatre before making his mark on both sides of the Atlantic. His breakthrough came with the original stage production of The Rocky Horror Show, where he originated the role of the flamboyant Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

He reprised the role for the 1975 movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show — a film that initially struggled to find a mainstream audience but eventually became one of the most enduring cult classics in movie history.

Decades later, midnight screenings, elaborate costumes and audience participation helped turn Rocky Horror into a tradition for generations of fans.

But Curry was far more than Frank-N-Furter.

He became a familiar face on film and television, appearing in movies including Clue, Annie, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Hunt for Red October and Muppet Treasure Island. He also terrified a generation of viewers as Pennywise the clown in the 1990 television adaptation of Stephen King's It.

Curry's career also remained deeply connected to the stage. He earned multiple Tony Award nominations and appeared in productions including Amadeus, The Pirates of Penzance and Spamalot.

His distinctive voice made him a sought-after voice actor as well, with credits spanning animation, television, film and video games. He received a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Peter Pan and the Pirates.

Curry's career changed significantly after he suffered a major stroke in 2012. He continued working in voice acting and making occasional appearances despite the health challenges that followed.

In 2025, Curry released his memoir, Vagabond, offering fans another look at the extraordinary career that took him from the London stage to some of the most memorable characters in film and television.

For many fans, though, it will always be that unforgettable performance in The Rocky Horror Picture Show that defines Tim Curry.

His combination of theatrical flair, wicked humour and unmistakable presence made him one of a kind — and his work continues to entertain audiences more than 50 years after Rocky Horror first hit the stage.

Tim Curry was 80.