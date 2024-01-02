Listen Live

Tim Horton’s Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary by Bringing Back Some Old Favourites!

Tims is making us feel all nostalgic!

By Kool Eats

The first Tim Horton’s opened its doors on May 17th, 1964 and to celebrate the milestone, Tim’s has lots planned!

New cups, donut and Timbit boxes, and other packaging with Tim’s 60th-anniversary logo are being rolled out now to Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada, while the Dutchie, Blueberry Fritter, Cinnamon Sugar Twist and Walnut Crunch will be back starting on Jan. 10.

Tim Horton’s Is Testing Pizza!

The first Tim Hortons restaurant opened on May 17, 1964, in Hamilton, Ont., and is still serving guests all these years later. Today, there are nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and more than 5,700 in total around the world – there are Tims restaurants in 18 other countries. The most recent new international market is South Korea where Tims opened late last year.

