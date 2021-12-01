Listen Live

Tim Hortons Is Giving Canadians A Chance To Win A Eight-Foot-Tall Inflatable Tim Hortons Holiday Bear!

Every lawn in the country should have one of these!

By Kool Mornings

Nothing says I am Canadian like a giant Tim Hortons Inflatable Holiday Bear sporting a hockey jersey, a cozy plaid toque with his paws wrapped around an iconic red Tims cup!

 

 

Do you, your friends or your family have an amazing story about why you think you deserve a super rare and limited-edition Tim Hortons Holiday Bear?

If so, you are invited to share your story  at news.timhortons.ca/deckyourstreetwithtims/

 

 

 

People could get the chance to Deck their Street With Tims grand prize, which includes their own Tim Hortons Holiday Bear, more to share with neighbours on their block, plus a special delivery of Tims goodies to share with their street.

 

 

 

Five other winners could get their own Tim Hortons Holiday Bear.

 

 

 

SOURCE Tim Hortons

