‘Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii’ Set for Fall Release

One of the greatest DJs and producers has been gone for almost three years.

A biography based on Tim’s short-lived by impactful life is set for release on November 16. Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii according to Billboard, “Will tell Bergling’s life story through interviews with his family, friends, and collaborators.”

Published by Mobius Books, written by Måns Mosesson, and authorized by the Bergling family, “The book paints an honest picture of Tim and his search in life, not shying from the difficulties that he struggled with,” a press release reveals.