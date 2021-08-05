Time-Saving Leg Shaving Hack

Let’s be real, leg shaving is a chore, but a woman on TikTok has shared a new technique that saves time in the bathroom!

TikTok user Lauren Henderson, says there’s an easy trick that could shave minutes off your beauty routine.

Lauren stresses the key to nailing the shave is to keep the razor on your skin – so never take it off the leg.

Essentially, after you have shaved up your leg, keep it touching your skin when you move down again – instead of lifting it off.

Lauren says it literally took five seconds per leg to have her legs shaved.

The video has received over 72,000 likes, and people can’t believe they’ve been shaving their legs the wrong way for years.