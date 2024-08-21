How Much Time Are You Spending in Walmart?

Ever feel like your shopping trips are getting shorter? You’re not alone. A recent report by Placer.ai reveals that the amount of time people spend in some of the biggest retail stores is decreasing. And yes, that includes your trips to Walmart.

Shoppers Are Spending Less Time in Stores

According to the research, “dwell time” – the amount of time customers spend in a store – has been on the decline in several major retail chains. While there isn’t a one-size-fits-all reason behind this trend, a few factors could be at play. Perhaps people are more conscious about their spending these days, or maybe it’s the rise of online shopping that’s keeping them from lingering as long in-store. Whatever the reason, the numbers don’t lie.

Walmart Shoppers Are Hustling

Walmart, in particular, has seen a consistent drop in dwell time over the past four years. In the first half of this year, the average Walmart shopper spent 31.8 minutes in the store, down from 32.8 minutes during the same period last year. While that might not seem like a massive difference, it’s part of a steady trend that’s been ongoing for a while now.

So, what’s behind the hustle? It could be the desire to get in and out quickly, or maybe shoppers are more efficient with their lists. And let’s not forget the convenience of online shopping – if you’re just there for a quick pick-up, there’s no need to browse the aisles.

Not All Stores Are Seeing Shorter Visits

Interestingly, not every retail giant is experiencing shorter visits. Costco, for instance, has seen an increase in dwell time. This year, shoppers spent an average of 37.3 minutes in Costco, up slightly from 36.8 minutes last year. Maybe those free samples do slow you down!

Whether you’re rushing through Walmart or taking your time at Costco, it seems like the way we shop is changing. But one thing’s for sure – the clock is ticking, and every minute counts!