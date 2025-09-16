Timmies + Canadian Tire: The Loyalty Merger We Didn’t Know We Needed

Starting in 2026, two of Canada’s most iconic brands — Tim Hortons and Canadian Tire — are joining forces to create a loyalty program so Canadian, it might as well come with a plaid flannel.

The partnership means you’ll soon be able to earn Canadian Tire money while grabbing your double-double, and rack up Tims Rewards while stocking up on duct tape, snow shovels, or that annual backyard patio set you never really needed but somehow always buy.

Nearly 12 million Canadians are already Triangle Rewards members, and this merger is expected to give caffeine-loving, snowblower-owning Canadians even more incentive to link their accounts. Exclusive offers will be available across both brands, making it feel like your morning coffee run is finally working overtime on your weekend projects.

Who Really Wins?

Experts say the real strategy here is about “locking in” Canadian customers. Sure, you’re collecting points, but businesses are also banking on your loyalty — literally. The good news? If you’re going to spend money anyway, why not do it with perks that cover both your mornings and your Canadian winters?

Because nothing says “true patriot love” like sipping a Tim's latte while earning points toward a new hockey stick. 🇨🇦