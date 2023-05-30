Tina Turner’s Music Sees Massive Spike in Streams and Downloads After Death

Less than 24 hours after her death was reported, the “Private Dancer” singer’s streams and downloads rose to the top of the charts across several platforms.

By around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Turner’s iconic “What’s Love Got to Do with It” saw a 230,575% boost in sales on Amazon’s Movers & Shakers Singles Chart.

“Private Dancer” was up 280,327%, “We Don’t Need Another Hero” was up 210,909%, and “The Best” was 62,425%.

Her albums saw a similar jump on Amazon: “Tina (Live)” blew up by 297,322%, “Private Dancer” by 273,528%, and “Break Every Rule” was up 140,825%.

On competitor Apple’s iTunes, Turner’s decades-old songs “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” and “Better Be Good to Me” pushed their way to the top of the singles charts.

The Queen of Rock and Roll’s hits were also trending on Spotify.

Turner’s death was announced on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The 12-time Grammy winner was equally known for her inspiring life story of survival with her abusive ex-husband Ike Turner as her timeless music.