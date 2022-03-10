Tinder Is Now Offering Background Checks On Potential Dates

Beginning this week, Tinder users will see a background check tool integrated into the popular dating app’s Safety Center. The new option is part of a partnership between Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, and Garbo, a nonprofit background check provider focused on gender-based violence awareness and prevention.

Alongside the Tinder rollout, Garbo is also removing its waitlist and will allow anyone — Tinder user or not — to conduct searches on its website for a small fee.

Garbo, which calls itself a new kind of background check for the digital age, was founded by Kathryn Kosmides, who is a survivor of gender-based violence. Garbo currently searches public records of arrests, convictions, and sex offender registries across counties in the United States where accessible. Match Group is Garbo’s first consumer partner.

Related: Tinder Adds New ‘Plus One’ Feature For Finding Wedding Dates…

Tinder said it will give users two free background checks on Garbo to start. For non-Tinder users or any subsequent searches, people can purchase one, three, or five credits from Garbo for $2.50 apiece plus a processing fee. The site also gives the option to pay more to donate free searches to people in need.

Unlike other background check providers, Garbo doesn’t provide identifying information like someone’s address history in search results.