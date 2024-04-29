Tip your Domino’s delivery driver and the company will tip you right back!

Everyone is getting a piece of the pie.

Customers who leave a gratuity for their Domino’s delivery driver now have more of an incentive to do so: they’ll get a tip right back from the company.

The pizza chain is rolling out a new initiative, called “You Tip, We Tip,” starting Monday, April 29, when Domino’s will award customers a $3 coupon whenever they leave at least a $3 tip online for their courier.

The nice chunk of change — offered along with the pleasant message, “You’ve been tipped” — is valid for a week after each order and can be applied to online deliveries.

Domino’s announced the new promotion — which came not long after granting “emergency” free pizzas to customers last fall…

Domino’s acknowledges the pressure to tip is real, even when no extra service is provided…

So Domino’s decided to tip back! Brilliant!

A recent survey found that 75% of adults feel that tipping culture has frustratingly gone too far.