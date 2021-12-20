Tis’ The Season To Be Asked Those Awkward Questions At Holiday Gatherings!

Researchers who polled 2,000 adults found 32 percent expect to be interrogated by relatives – and aren’t looking forward to it.

Other eye-rolling topics include ‘when are you going to have a baby?’, ‘have you found yourself a nice partner yet?’, and ‘why aren’t you married?’

And those polled aren’t looking forward to these questions with good reason as 57 percent said they get asked them every year.

The study also found that almost a quarter don’t enjoy small talk over the festive period – with 41 percent feeling ‘awkward’ and ‘embarrassed’ when being quizzed on their love life.

For 39 percent, sex is the topic they’d most want to avoid, followed by their love life (31 percent), politics (29 percent) and money (28 percent).

While 21 percent would rather leave Covid-19 chats behind over the festive season, too.

TOP 15 QUESTIONS PEOPLE DREAD AT CHRISTMAS

1. Have you put on weight?

2. What’s happening in your love life?

3. Have you found a partner/boyfriend/girlfriend yet?

4. When are you going to have a baby?

5. Why are you still single?

6. Why aren’t you married yet?

7. When are you going to get married?

8. Do you still see/hear from your ex?

9. When are you going to get a proper job?

10. When are you going to buy a house?

11. Would you like children one day?

12. When are we going to meet your new boyfriend/girlfriend?

13. Why did you do that to your hair?

14. What happened to that nice person you were dating?

15. When are you going to move out?