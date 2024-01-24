Today is National Compliment Day!
Compliment someone today!
National Compliment Day on January 24th offers a wonderful way to brighten someone’s day or to give credit for a job well done! Give an extra compliment annually on January 24th and any time one is deserved.
Complimenting people on a good job, or praising them for work we admire, is so engrained in human nature that we do it without even giving it a second thought. This is why we believe it’s important to compliment a good compliment!
NATIONAL COMPLIMENT DAY BY THE NUMBERS
40% — the percentage of compliments accepted by women.
22% — the percentage of women who accept compliments from other women.
61% — the percentage of women who say compliments embarrass them.
47% — the percentage of women who say compliments make them uncomfortable.
55% — the percentage of women who say they don’t want to draw attention to themselves through compliments.
38% — the percentage of women who think the words weren’t meant sincerely.
63% — the percentage of men who accept compliments.
NATIONAL COMPLIMENT DAY ACTIVITIES
- Compliment a stranger
Complimenting friends and co-workers on National Compliment Day is a given, but step out of your comfort zone and compliment people you don’t even know. Gas station attendants, Starbucks baristas, bank tellers, the grumpy workers at the DMV — everyone’s worthy of receiving a compliment!
- Spread the good vibes on social media
Even though an in-person compliment may seem more genuine, what matters is making people feel good about themselves. Be sure to use the hashtag #NationalComplimentDay to reach more of them.
- Challenge friends, family and coworkers
See if you can get friends and family to compliment at least one person. Spreading good cheer is contagious.
5 OF THE BEST MOVIE COMPLIMENTS EVER
- “Anchorman”
Ron Burgundy: “You’re like a miniature Buddha, covered in hair.”
- “The Help”
Aibileen: “You is kind, you is smart, you is important.”
- “Elf”
Buddy: “You have such a pretty face, you should be on a Christmas card!”
- “Jerry Maguire”
Jerry: “You complete me.”
- “Christmas Vacation”
Clark Griswold: “My cousin in-law, whose heart is bigger than his brain, is innocent.”