Listen Live

Today is National Compliment Day!

Compliment someone today!

By Kool Mornings

National Compliment Day on January 24th offers a wonderful way to brighten someone’s day or to give credit for a job well done! Give an extra compliment annually on January 24th and any time one is deserved.

Complimenting people on a good job, or praising them for work we admire, is so engrained in human nature that we do it without even giving it a second thought. This is why we believe it’s important to compliment a good compliment!

NATIONAL COMPLIMENT DAY BY THE NUMBERS

40% — the percentage of compliments accepted by women. 

22% — the percentage of women who accept compliments from other women.

61% — the percentage of women who say compliments embarrass them.

47% — the percentage of women who say compliments make them uncomfortable.

55% — the percentage of women who say they don’t want to draw attention to themselves through compliments. 

38% — the percentage of women who think the words weren’t meant sincerely.

63% — the percentage of men who accept compliments. 

THE THREE STEPS TO GIVE SOMEONE A COMPLIMENT THEY’LL ACTUALLY APPRECIATE

NATIONAL COMPLIMENT DAY ACTIVITIES

  • Compliment a stranger
    Complimenting friends and co-workers on National Compliment Day is a given, but step out of your comfort zone and compliment people you don’t even know. Gas station attendants, Starbucks baristas, bank tellers, the grumpy workers at the DMV — everyone’s worthy of receiving a compliment!
  • Spread the good vibes on social media
    Even though an in-person compliment may seem more genuine, what matters is making people feel good about themselves. Be sure to use the hashtag #NationalComplimentDay to reach more of them.
  • Challenge friends, family and coworkers
    See if you can get friends and family to compliment at least one person. Spreading good cheer is contagious.

5 OF THE BEST MOVIE COMPLIMENTS EVER

  1. “Anchorman”
    Ron Burgundy: “You’re like a miniature Buddha, covered in hair.”
  2. “The Help”
    Aibileen: “You is kind, you is smart, you is important.”
  3. “Elf”
    Buddy: “You have such a pretty face, you should be on a Christmas card!”
  4. “Jerry Maguire”
    Jerry: “You complete me.”
  5. “Christmas Vacation”
    Clark Griswold: “My cousin in-law, whose heart is bigger than his brain, is innocent.”

Related posts

A SCHOOL REMOVED ITS BATHROOM MIRRORS TO STOP KIDS FROM MAKING TIKTOKS

“NORMAL” NAMES THAT ARE GOING EXTINCT INCLUDE JOHNNY AND AMANDA

10 HORRIBLE HYGIENE HABITS THAT ARE WAY TOO COMMON