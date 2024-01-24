Today is National Compliment Day!

National Compliment Day on January 24th offers a wonderful way to brighten someone’s day or to give credit for a job well done! Give an extra compliment annually on January 24th and any time one is deserved.

Complimenting people on a good job, or praising them for work we admire, is so engrained in human nature that we do it without even giving it a second thought. This is why we believe it’s important to compliment a good compliment!

NATIONAL COMPLIMENT DAY BY THE NUMBERS

40% — the percentage of compliments accepted by women.

22% — the percentage of women who accept compliments from other women.

61% — the percentage of women who say compliments embarrass them.

47% — the percentage of women who say compliments make them uncomfortable.

55% — the percentage of women who say they don’t want to draw attention to themselves through compliments.

38% — the percentage of women who think the words weren’t meant sincerely.

63% — the percentage of men who accept compliments.

NATIONAL COMPLIMENT DAY ACTIVITIES

Compliment a stranger

Complimenting friends and co-workers on National Compliment Day is a given, but step out of your comfort zone and compliment people you don’t even know. Gas station attendants, Starbucks baristas, bank tellers, the grumpy workers at the DMV — everyone’s worthy of receiving a compliment!



Even though an in-person compliment may seem more genuine, what matters is making people feel good about themselves. Be sure to use the hashtag #NationalComplimentDay to reach more of them.



See if you can get friends and family to compliment at least one person. Spreading good cheer is contagious.

5 OF THE BEST MOVIE COMPLIMENTS EVER