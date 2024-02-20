Listen Live

Today Is National Muffin Day!

Muffins!

By Kool Eats

February 20. It’s National Muffin Day!English muffins have been whipped up in kitchens as far back as a thousand years ago in Wales, and American style muffins have been around since the 18th century. 

We Love Breakfast So Much, Some Of Us Eat It For All Three Meals!

Muffins are a great breakfast on the run, a perfect substitute for toast during brunch, and an easy treat to make and give as a gift. How are you going to celebrate National Muffin Day? Hopefully by eating a lot of muffins, but we have a few other ideas for toasting this spectacular baked good.

NATIONAL MUFFIN DAY ACTIVITIES

  • Try a new type of muffin
    If you saw Portuguese muffins above and a question mark popped up over your head, you’re not alone. Known as Bolos Lêvados in some places, and Portuguese pancakes in others, these delights are like a sweeter version of English muffins. See if you can hunt some down in your local market, or if you’re feeling ambitious, look up a recipe and get cooking!
  • Make your own muffins
    There might not be an easier baked good to make. We’ve even included a few awesome recipes below! The Portuguese muffin takes a bit more effort, but they’re worth it. Feeling sheepish? Don’t! A few simple ingredients and a muffin tin are all you need to make the muffins of your dreams. You can do it. We believe in you.
  • Find the best muffin in town
    Talk to your bakery-bound friends, and consult your favorite app — hiding behind some storefront near you is your own magical muffin match. Go on a tour of coffee shops and buy a muffin from each, then cut them up and do a taste test, by yourself or with friends! You’ll find your go-to muffin, and get to taste a variety of varieties while you searc

