Today Is National Spouse’s Day-January 26th!

National Spouses Day is finally here! Other than Valentine’s Day, this is the only worldwide holiday that gives couples a chance to spoil each other, to take time out of their busy schedules, and to tend to their love.

It’s a chance to celebrate your spouse and show your better half that they are indeed appreciated. Let’s face it, sometimes married couples need reminders to leave the hamster wheel that is everyday life.

January 26 however is the remedy to all couples’ woes. Though the day is named National Spouses Day and seemingly refers to married couples only, nowadays, this day can also be linked to many people who are not married.

What’s better than feeling appreciated by your soulmate? So, let’s celebrate happiness on this love-filled day.

THE HISTORY OF NATIONAL SPOUSES DAY

The origin of National Spouses Day is unknown, but it is assumed that a married person came up with the idea. Some say it originated from the establishment of Military Spouses Day which was created in 1984 but only started becoming popular around the millennium. The day is celebrated as a national holiday on January 26 officially in the USA and UK, but many other countries celebrate it too.