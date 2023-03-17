Today Is World Sleep Day!

World Sleep Day is celebrated every year on the third Friday of March to raise awareness about sleep and its incredible impact on our quality of life!

Sleep is bliss. Whether stressed from work, tired from some event, or ill, good sleep is all that we need, and it does show its magical effect. A good night’s sleep is the key to good health. The amount of Sleep hours may vary for each of us, but most adults require at least 7- 9 hours of sleep per night.

Sleep has been found to have a huge impact on weight loss and its deprivation causes increased appetite and obesity. Good sleep has been proven to improve problem-solving skills and enhance memory.

World Sleep Day 2023 is being observed on March 17, 2023, to encourage people to give proper value to their sleep.

In honour of World Sleep Day, Here Are Some Songs About Sleep!

Blinding Lights-The Weeknd

The Lion Sleeps Tonight-The Tokens

How do you, Sleep-Sam Smith

I don’t want to miss a thing-Aerosmith

Talking in Your Sleep-The Romantics

Wake Me Up before you Go Go-Wham

Mister Sandman-The Cordettes

In Dreams-Roy Orbison











