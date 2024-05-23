Today is World Turtle Day…

It began in 2000 and is sponsored by American Tortoise Rescue. The day was created as a yearly observance to help people celebrate and protect turtles and tortoises and their disappearing habitats, as well as to encourage human action to help them survive and thrive.

What is a day in the life of a turtle?

On a normal day, after waking up from their favourite crevice in the reef, turtles will go take a breath and then bask in the sunshine at the ocean’s surface to warm up. They’ll feed for most of the morning, surfacing to breathe every 30 minutes or so, before having a rest on the seabed at around midday.

Turtles take pleasure from spending time on land and water, so creating an environment that allows them to do both will make them happy. Although turtle aquariums do not need much landscaping creating an appropriate habitat will maximize your turtle’s health and longevity.