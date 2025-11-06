Tom Bergeron Is Waltzing Back Into the Ballroom — For One Night Only!

Dust off your sequins and spray-tan nostalgia, because a very familiar face is stepping back into the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom — and no, it’s not your ex trying to win you back with a salsa routine.

Tom Bergeron, the man who hosted the show with charm, dad jokes, and the patience of a saint for 28 seasons, is returning as a guest judge on November 11th for the show’s 20th anniversary episode! Cue the glitter cannons!

This will be Tom’s first time back since 2020, when he waved goodbye to the show after a minor disagreement about casting (cough politics cough).

Tom had hoped the ballroom would stay a drama-free zone — you know, a place where the only tension comes from whether a lift is “legal” or not. After he left, Tyra Banks swooped in with high fashion, high drama, and outfits louder than the judges’ paddles.

But this anniversary episode? It’s giving heart-eyes nostalgia. Expect a trip down memory lane, sparkly chaos, and the return of the guy who made the show feel like comfort food for your soul… but with rhinestones.

Whether you’ve been watching since the early days (“Team Joey Fatone forever!”) or you only tune in for Disney Night, Tom’s comeback is the warm hug fans didn’t know they needed.

Translation: The ballroom just got its groove back — even Len Goodman is probably smiling down with a 10.