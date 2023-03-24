Listen Live

Tom Brady Becomes Minority Owner of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces

By Dirt/Divas

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has acquired an ownership stake in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Brady said in part of a statement Thursday, “I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes.

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1 at age 45. He won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Buccaneers and owns multiple passing records over a 23-year career. 

