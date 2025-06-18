Tom Cruise Is Finally Getting an Oscar — Sort Of

It’s taken decades, but Tom Cruise is finally bringing home an Oscar, just not the traditional kind.

The 62-year-old action star will receive an honorary Oscar later this year — his first-ever Academy Award win — for his contributions to the film industry. The announcement comes ahead of the 2026 Oscars, and the trophy will be handed out at the Academy’s 16th Governors Awards this November.

Cruise is being honoured alongside choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas, who will also receive honorary Oscars for their incredible careers.

And that’s not all — country music legend Dolly Parton is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, recognizing her decades of charity and humanitarian work.

A Career Full of Hits (But No Wins… Until Now)

Even though Cruise has had four Oscar nominations over the years, he’s never actually won, which feels wild considering how iconic films like Top Gun and Mission: Impossible have been.

This honorary award isn’t for one specific role, but for his overall impact on cinema. It’s the Academy’s way of saying, “Okay, Tom — we get it. You’re a legend.”